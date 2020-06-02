June 2, 2020

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meets scientific team, decision on kindergartens to be announced Wednesday

The final decision regarding the reopening of kindergartens will be announced on Wednesday, said Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday.

“I have discussed the topic with the president and with various members of the government’s epidemiological team and we will unveil our decision tomorrow,” he said after the meeting.

Prodromou said the reopening of kindergartens and special schools were a top priority for the ministry, but before giving the green light, they must ensure that all health protocols are in place.

Last week, Dr Petros Karayiannis said that the risk of transmission of the virus in kindergartens and nurseries was limited, as medical data has shown so far.

As far as the reopening of gyms is concerned, an action plan will probably be discussed next Saturday before being submitted to the government for approval.

Anastasiades was meeting the scientific advisory committee on Tuesday morning to discuss measures to be taken for the third phase of lifting restrictions.

The third phase, which begins on June 9 and ends on  July 13, includes the opening of airports, ports, hotels, theatres and open-air cinemas and gyms.

The second phase of easing the lockdown was also going to be evaluated.

While experts argue for a speedy return to normal, health minister Constantinos Ioannou argued this is against EU recommendations.



