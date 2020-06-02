June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Buses to operate at full capacity, masks must be worn

By Evie Andreou00

The transport ministry announced that as of June 9, buses will be able to operate with full capacity, but all passengers must wear protective masks.

The ministry revised instructions that currently allow only 50 per cent of passenger capacity as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

From June 9, all buses, shuttle buses to and from airports and buses carrying tourists will be able to carry their full passenger capacity.

“The use of a personal protective mask is mandatory for all those who use the above means of transport,” the ministry said.



