June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: cases found at Nicosia hospital and Limassol venue

By Evie Andreou00
Nicosia general hospital

The health ministry on Tuesday announced that among the latest coronavirus cases were people working at a reception venue in Limassol and the Nicosia general hospital.

The announcement is part of the measures protecting public health form the spread of coronavirus.

According to the ministry, some of the coronavirus cases detected on Monday, concerned the Columbia Plaza in Limassol and the Nicosia general hospital.

The management of the business in Limassol was informed by the epidemiology monitoring unit that a staff member was tested positive to Covid-19.  The person in question was immediately removed from the premises as well as his or her close contacts.

The business was given permission to resume operations after its premises were disinfected, the ministry said.

Similar actions were taken as regards the Nicosia hospital, with the removal of the person who tested positive and their close contacts and the disinfection of the areas they were in.



