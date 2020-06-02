June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three new cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael0788

Three new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total recorded so far to 952.

One case was found among 430 tests processed at schools. The ministry said it was a gymnasium student.

Another case was found among 81 tests from vulnerable groups. According to the ministry, the case is an individual in custody who was tested ahead of being taken to jail.

The ministry said the third case came from among 361 tests processed on restaurant workers, beauticians and hairdressers.

A total from 1,473 tests were processed on Tuesday, including one from retail and construction workers, 66 from repatriated individuals, 219 from state hospital laboratories, 75 from contact tracing, and 240 conducted on private initiatives.

On the situation in hospitals, the ministry said three people are currently being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

Three more patients are intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



