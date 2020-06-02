Digital drama: a new, innovative, interdisciplinary and distance postgrad programme from OUC

The Open University of Cyprus (OUC) will in the academic year 2020-2021 offer a new, innovative, interdisciplinary and distance postgraduate programme entitled Digital Drama and Theatre in the Study of Ancient Greek Culture. The programme will be presented to the public at a public online event by Theodoros Grammatas, emeritus professor of Theatrology at the pedagogical department of primary education at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and academic Vayos Liapis, professor of Theatrical Studies at the Open University.
The tele-event will take place on Thursday, May 28, at 7pm and all interested and potential students can watch it online, from anywhere, from any medium they wish (computer, tablet or mobile).
Digital Drama and Theatre in the Study of Ancient Greek Culture is the systematic investigation of aspects of ancient Greek culture with the use of new image, sound and augmented reality technologies, as well as the creative use of interdisciplinary, open and familiar learning environments that bring students into contact with modern ways of teaching and learning through the theatre and ICT. The pairing of the two, digital drama and theatre, creates a new reality that respects and highlights both the humanities with pedagogical values, the technological ones with the artistic parameters of education. The programme is addressed to all those who are interested in getting to know the values of ancient Greek culture, the educational role that the theatre plays in education, and the concept of ‘digital drama’.
The programme has been certified by the Quality Assurance and Certification Body of the Higher Education of the Republic of Cyprus, is offered in the Greek language, is credited with 90 ECTS credits and can be completed in full study – exclusively remotely – in three academic semesters. The period for submitting applications for admission to all the study programmes offered by OUC for the academic year 2020-2021 has already begun. Applications are submitted online through the central OUC application system at www.ouc.ac.cy by June 30.