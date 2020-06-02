June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Doctors fail to reach pay agreement for Gesy

By Peter Michael00

State health services organisation Okypy and state doctors’ unions failed to reach an agreement, after over five hours of talk on Tuesday, the organisation said.

Okypy’s meeting with doctors’ union Pasyki and the public sector union Pasydy’s branch of medical professionals was held to discuss the organisation’s financial proposal to the doctors. Specifically, doctors are concerned the proposal has given incentives to specialists for services offered under the national health scheme (Gesy).

Over the weekend, Okypy had conveyed an upgraded financial incentives package to specialist doctors of the public sector.

The incentives – reportedly an extra €2,596 a month – are on top of doctors’ salaries.

According to daily Politis, Okypy’s offer to state-sector specialists would work out to some €31,000 extra income per doctor per year.

However, on Tuesday Okypy said they failed to reach an agreement, despite them filing a counter-proposal to the organisation’s proposal.

According to head of Pasydy Agathoklis Christofides they submitted another proposal, and Okypy then submitted a revised version, which they will review at a board meeting.

Asked if there was an agreement with the organisation, he said: “No there was not.”



