June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Fire at Skinny Fox

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A fire which broke out in the early hours outside a fashionable Nicosia restaurant destroyed a large outdoor area with chairs, tables, heaters and light fixtures while the façade of the building was also damaged.

The fire on Menandrou street started outside the Skinny Fox restaurant at 4.20am and was under control by 4.36am. The causes of the fire are being investigated.



