June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire services fighting fire in Yermasoyia

By Peter Michael00
File photo

The fire service was fighting a blaze near the Yermasoyia dam on Tuesday, with the help of aircraft.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 5pm, with eight trucks and two helicopters from the service attempting to put it out.

Two aircraft from the forestry department are helping.

Firefighters said the situation is manageable.

There are strong winds in the area.



