June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Girl, 4, who asked president to chase away coronavirus, visits palace

Maria with her parents and the president

The four-year-old girl who asked the president to chase the coronavirus away from Cyprus in a video that went viral during the most restrictive period of the lockdown, visited the presidential palace this week with her cousins.

President Nicos Anastasiades stood by the promise he made to Maria when he responded to her video on social media. He wrote that he would fight for her and her cousins and control the Covid-19 infections in the island, put an end to quarantine and invite them to the palace.

He signed off, “a grandfather who happened to be the president.”

Following the end of restrictive measures and noting International children’s day, the president called Maria’s family and invited them to the presidential palace on Monday.

“[The president] was impeccable in our meeting and wonderful with children” Maria’s mother told the media on Tuesday.

According to her statements, the president and his staff made all ten members of the family feel welcome and comfortable throughout their visit.

Maria had posted a video on social media calling the president “Mr Nikare” and saying how much she was bored of “qarabina” (instead of quarantine). She asked him to chase the virus away from the island, “and the virus to go elsewhere” so she can meet up with her cousins and play.

The video.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=236971844163605

 



