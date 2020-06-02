June 2, 2020

Larnaca municipality warns of measures if port deal not signed

If the agreement for the development of the port and marina is not signed within 15 days, the municipality of Larnaca will protest by closing the entrance to the port, it warned on Tuesday.

On May 26 the municipality issued a statement declaring its dissatisfaction with the delay, and after investors voiced their strong concerns at a meeting on Monday, it warned of the actions it will take.

“The Larnaca council has for the second time in seven days studied the developments regarding the government’s delay in formalising the agreement with Kition Ocean Holdings Consortium concerning the project of the development of the port and marina,” the municipality said. “In a letter, the ministry of transport, communications and works has been informed that the agreement has been before the legal service of the Republic since February 17, 2020 for processing of what has been agreed in the negotiations.”

If there is no development by June 15, the municipality will demonstrate at the entrance of the port, observing social distancing as required by the health ministry.

“With the expected lifting of restrictive measures due to Covid-19, the municipal council will proceed to take even more dynamic measures,” it added.

The final agreement between the government and Kition Ocean Holdings Consortium was reached on February 12 and was announced by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos a day later.

At the time, the minister said the contract would be prepared withing the following 10 days and would be ready for signing by the end of the month.



