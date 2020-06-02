June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested in Limassol in connection with assault

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in Limassol in connection with causing bodily harm and being in a possession of a weapon.

He is believed to be involved in an incident which happened during the weekend.

On Saturday at around 7.30pm seven people attacked a 28-year-old man with metal rods and bats while he was inside his car, injuring him and damaging the vehicle.

The victim was treated for wounds to his face and a fractured elbow at Limassol hospital.

Two men, 25 and 39, were arrested in the area because they were found to be in possession of a bat and an iron rod.



