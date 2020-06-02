June 2, 2020

Man jailed for nine years for attempted murder

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison by the Limassol Criminal Court on Tuesday for an attempted murder in 2017.

On November 2, 2017, the man and four other people attacked a 21-year-old and 27-year-old.

The man injured one of the individuals in the stomach with a knife, and the other in the chest.

Police arrived at the scene and found the two injured individuals, and took them to Limassol General for treatment.

During police investigations, a witness statement was made to police leading to the 31-year-old’s arrest a year later, on September 7, 2018.

The court ruled him guilty and sentenced him to nine years in prison.



