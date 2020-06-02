June 2, 2020

No sex please, we’re British

By Reuters News Service01
British junior minister Simon Clarke said that the transmission risk is much lower in open space but...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faced widespread mockery on Tuesday over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a “sex ban”, though a junior minister said the regulations were aimed at keeping people safe.

Under amendments introduced to the rules on Monday, no person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons. Britain’s tabloid media cast it as a “bonking ban”.

“What this about is making sure we don’t have people staying away from home at night,” British junior housing minister Simon Clarke told LBC radio when questioned about the so called “bonking ban”.

When asked if the rules allowed couples to copulate outdoors, Clarke chuckled and said: “It is fair to say the transmission risk of coronavirus is much lower in the open air than in internal space, but obviously we do not encourage people to do anything like that outside at this time or any other.”

On Twitter, #sexban was trending in the United Kingdom.



