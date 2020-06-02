June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested for illegal entry, robbery and assault

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Paphos police HQ

Police in Paphos police have arrested a man suspected of trespassing on two separate occasions on private property before allegedly assaulting and robbing the tenants, two women who filed their complaints last January 25 and 28.

In their testimonies to the police, the women said the trespasser rang their doorbell while they were at home alone, gagged them and robbed them.

The man, who is now in custody and awaiting trial, has been sought by the police for five months.



Related posts

Admin court cancels promotion of two ambassadors

George Psyllides

Developers insist on Paralimni golf course

Annette Chrysostomou

Glimmers of light seen for Cyprus economy

Andrew Rosenbaum

Man arrested in Limassol in connection with assault

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meets scientific team, decision on kindergartens to be announced Wednesday

Jonathan Shkurko

Fire at Skinny Fox

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign