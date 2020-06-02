June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots protest to be allowed to cross for work

By George Psyllides00
Photo: Yeni Duzen

Turkish Cypriots who work in the Republic held a protest in the north on Tuesday demanding to be allowed to return to their jobs.

Reports said dozens of Turkish Cypriots assembled outside the ‘prime minister’s office’ and marched to ‘parliament’ where they held their protest for about two hours until 1pm.

A number of Turkish Cypriots working in the Republic cannot cross over after the closure of crossing points to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t want to lose our jobs,” the protesters shouted.

A statement read at the protest said the workers wanted terms and conditions to be set for their return to work and also wanted to know if the Turkish Cypriot administration had any plans to deal with their problem. The Republic said they can return to their jobs on June 8.

A spokesman said the closure of the crossings by the two sides affected around 2,000 Turkish Cypriots working in the Republic who no longer could make ends meet.

He said for various reasons they have not received the assistance granted by the Republic to people who pay social insurance but it was also practically impossible to apply for assistance in the north due to the criteria that were set.

Turkish Cypriot authorities said there must zero Covid-19 cases in the Republic for 14 days before they agree to reopen the crossings.

The workers accused the authorities in the north of using the pandemic as an excuse to prevent them from crossing over but at the same time it was considering allowing through planes and ships carrying tourists.



Related posts

Cavusoglu condemns attack on Limassol mosque

Jonathan Shkurko

Three dogs with homes to go to stolen from Paphos shelter, public asked to help (Updated)

Bejay Browne

Girl, 4, who asked president to chase away coronavirus, visits palace

Gina Agapiou

Suspect arrested for illegal entry, robbery and assault

Jonathan Shkurko

Admin court cancels promotion of two ambassadors

George Psyllides

Developers insist on Paralimni golf course

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign