Women get creative online

First Lady Andri Anastasiades, former Lord Speaker and scientist Baroness D’Souza, Panamanian Senator Ana Irene Delgado, writer Ella Windsor among many other speakers will discover the power of creativity in the upcoming Creative Women International Conference on Friday and Saturday.

Nearly 40 international speakers will come together online to share ideas and to network with female leaders and business owners via inspirational keynote speeches, panel discussions and Q&As. For the conference’s fifth edition, the event is taking place online for the first time – the only way it can happen amid the social restrictions and travel limitations. Nonetheless, the organisers are determined to make this edition special and keep the same high energy by including a networking session and an after-party led by a famous designer-DJ Masha Tsigal.

Conference Founder and Director Olga Balakleets has established a unique event that welcomes women from all industries and backgrounds with an opportunity to connect, learn from each other and develop their creativity. “I am determined to make a success of our event again and unite all the creative female minds around the world,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

As with many other aspects of life, such as virtual dates and pub quizzes, the conference will take place on Zoom. There, women from around the world will gather to partake in presentations, talks and discussions. The panel includes influential women speakers from all over the world who have been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, popular women’s magazines and various global publications.

This year’s online conference will address entrepreneurship, health and wellness, business growth, innovation and women’s leadership. Presentations, speeches, panel discussions and Q&As will be complemented by artistic appearances and an online after-party.

“It is a new challenge,” said the organisers about taking the conference online, “but we will be able to present an exciting programme with two full days of presentations when our speakers in Zoom format will be talking to the audience live, showing their presentations and will be able to answer questions from the audience as well. We will also be able to hold panel discussions when different speakers will be sharing opinions on a particular subject.”

The team at Creative Women remain optimistic that the virtual event will be a success and flow with few technical difficulties. “We have to stay positive, we have conducted several successful online webinars recently and the whole world is doing the same. People have to adapt and learn quickly. As such we try to provide a full programme of presentations, panels, interactive sessions and performances by established musicians and dancers, a feel of real live networking will be missing but since it is the same for everyone now, we have to accept and benefit from what we can create at the moment. We have to be creative.”

Attendees will get insights from innovators, thought-leaders and award-winning entrepreneurs on how to adapt marketing and communications strategies to the new norms. “They will also learn about emerging business models and growth opportunities during and after the current crisis. There will be discussions about the power of networking, how to carve out a career through impact-driven, bold and courageous leadership, development strategy for online business in the current situation, and fundraising.”

An annual conference dating back to 2016, it took place in Paphos or Limassol in previous years, welcoming speakers and attendees from all over the world. “This mix is just amazing and so beneficial for everyone,” organisers said as they aim to do the same again this week.

Creative Women Conference

International online conference with a panel of speakers from around the world. June 5-6. 12pm BST. On Zoom. To register for the conference visit https://creativewomen.co/tickets/, to learn more about the conference agenda visit https://creativewomen.co/programme/





