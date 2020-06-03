June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CCTV to be installed outside vandalised mosque

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Graffiti outside Koprulu mosque, Limassol

Security cameras and improved lighting will be installed outside the Koprulu mosque in Limassol after it was vandalised with racist graffiti against Islam and immigrants on Sunday.

The decision was announced by Limassol mayor Nikos Nicolaides on Thursday after a meeting with Limassol CID chief Ioannis Sotiriades and with the property manager.

According to Sotiriades, it was also agreed that an increased number of police officers will patrol the area to avoid any further incidents.

He added that the police are monitoring other sensitive areas in Limassol which he believes might be potential targets for racist incidents.

Both Nicolaides and Sotiriades confirmed their intention of working together to effectively deal with all forms of violence, xenophobia and intolerance in town.

The incident gained plenty of traction in Turkey, with Turkish Foreign Minister claiming on Tuesday that “Islamophobic rhetoric and actions will not contribute to the efforts towards reaching a settlement of the Cyprus issue.”



