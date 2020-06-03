June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Compromise needed on both sides

By CM Reader's View00
Turkey needs to withdraw its troops

The article states the problem very clearly.

If this problem will ever be solved there have to be compromises by both sides – Turkey has to agree to withdraw its troops and stop interfering in the north and the G.C’s have to accept that Turkey is a power-player in the region and come to at least a working arrangement with them, as well as allowing the T.C’s political equality as part of a federal solution and guarantees for their security which they can accept.

The mindset of the current political elite here cannot see the logic of the above so the big question is, how do we get rid of them when the current government still has nearly three years left to run before its term expires?

MS

Pressing need to revise our strategy on national problem



Related posts

Our View: Surely parties can show sense of urgency on reform bills

CM: Our View

Get ready: compliance revolution coming in shipping industry

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Leaders should decide to open crossings sooner rather than later

CM: Our View

What is more important: fate of violent separatists or lives of 100,000 people?

.

Trade not the main reason why crossings should open

CM Reader's View

The rejection of the Annan plan was a huge mistake

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign