June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Consumer centre responded to more than 25,000 calls during Covid crisis

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Most of the calls concerned issues related to flights

The European Consumer Centre (ECC) responded to more than 24,000 calls for help on the subject of the coronavirus by May 25, ECC Cyprus reported on Wednesday.

Some 45 per cent of the requests for information were about flight passenger rights, 21.19 per cent about tourist accommodation and 17 per concerned organised trips.

“However, Covid-19 has also affected current consumer legislation, as several member states have made national variations in key areas such as: air rights, organised travel, hotel reservations and car rental,” the announcement said.

In particular, these regulations give priority to the practice of handing out coupons instead of refunding money in cases of cancellation, resulting in many questions from consumers, the centre noted.



Related posts

Drinking age bill set to be voted on this month

Nick Theodoulou

Polis campsite looks set to be full for holiday weekend

Bejay Browne

Man jailed for nine years for attempted murder

Peter Michael

Doctors fail to reach pay agreement for Gesy

Peter Michael

Lawmakers set to push for local government reforms to pass

Elias Hazou

Animal Party calls for pets to be allowed on all buses

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign