June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 220 people booked for violating curfew should be let off say police

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

A police committee set up to investigate complaints by people who feel they were unjustly booked for offences relating to coronavirus movement restrictions has suggested to the attorney-general that 220 people of the 10,400 booked not be prosecuted, it was announced on Wednesday.

The head of the committee, Yiannakis Georgiou, told the House legal affairs committee that they have investigated 912 complaints filed by persons who feel they have been wronged. He said that the committee has sent 384 cases to the legal service and has suggested that there should be no prosecution for 220 of them.

According to Georgiou, police have issued fines in 10,400 cases. The majority of the 912 complaints filed had to do with requests of extension of the payment deadline, he said.

 

 



Related posts

CCTV to be installed outside vandalised mosque

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: public urged not to throw masks and gloves away willy nilly

Annette Chrysostomou

Two men remanded by SBA police for growing cannabis

Jonathan Shkurko

Over 1,200 students and 162 teachers from both sides brought together in 2019/2020

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: swimming pools, malls, gyms to reopen, crossings not discussed (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Job training for more than 70,000 on offer in second half of 2020

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign