June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: police check 439 premises, no violations

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

Police checked a total of 439 premises for violations of the coronavirus restrictions during 12 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday but did not book any.

From 6pm until 6am, 28 inspections were carried out in Nicosia, 64 in Limassol, 101 in Larnaca, 89 in Paphos, 46 in the Famagusta district and 111 in the Morphou area.



