June 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Six new cases

By Nick Theodoulou0708

Six new coronavirus cases were announced on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total recorded so far to 958

The identified cases are a result of 2,928 tests.

Two cases were found as a result of 1,204 tests carried out as part of the programme to test 20,000 people in the education sector. One is a student at a gymnasium and the other is a member of the school district.

The health ministry said more indepth information about the cases at schools will be announced shortly.

A further two cases were identified at hospitals, after 217 tests, and one is a health worker and another a patient.

One case was a result of private initiative testing (222).

The final of the six new cases was identified as a result of 191 tests carried out in specialised medical units. The case concerns a patient prior to being admitted to hospital for treatment.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday announced the third round of relaxations of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Following a cabinet meeting, the minister said that public swimming pools would resume operations on June 5.

Malls, airports, ports, kindergartens, open-air cinemas and theatres, summer schools and the internal areas of restaurants and hotels will be allowed to operate from June 9. School canteens will be allowed to resume operations from that date.

 



