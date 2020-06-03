June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: swimming pools, malls, gyms to reopen, crossings not discussed

By Evie Andreou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou On Wednesday announced further relaxations of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said that public swimming pools would resume operations on June 5.

Malls, ports, kindergartens, theatres, open-air cinemas and theatres, summer schools and the internal areas of restaurants will be allowed to operate from June 9.

On June 13, casinos, dance schools, gyms, theme parks and luna parks will be allowed to open.

The ban on gatherings of over 10 people remains in place until June 24.

No decisions have been taken for the fourth phase of relaxations yet, he said, but announced that theatres will be able to open at the beginning of August whereas festivals, concerts, wedding receptions and graduation ceremonies  will be allowed on September 1.

Cabinet did not discuss the issue of crossings, Ioannou said.



