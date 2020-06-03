June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Earthquakes hit Chile and Iran-Iraq border region

By Reuters News Service01

An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake’s epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Iran-Iraq border a short while later, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.



