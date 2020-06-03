End dates on three large projects in Larnaca pushed back

Three large projects in Larnaca have been delayed due both to the coronavirus pandemic but also for other reasons, mayor Andreas Vyras said on Wednesday.

Even before the lockdown there were some delays at construction sites, followed by the lockdown suspension of work for about two months.

“Unfortunately, some projects that were planned to operate during the summer will not do so, with the result that this year’s summer season has been lost,” he commented.

“One of these projects is the new municipal market, a project that the city and the people have been waiting for for many years and which is being built on the site of the old municipal market in the centre of Larnaca. The extent of the delays is not yet known but is expected to become clear in the next few days.”

As the mayor explained, works on the new market started in September 2018 and were expected to be completed within 18 months, by March 2020.

However, some problems arose with laying the foundations of metal constructions since large boulders were found at the site.

The discovery of the boulders created a delay of several months and the project is now expected to be completed by February or March 2021.

“The municipality of Larnaca is in the process of resolving disputes with the contractor regarding the delays and if everything goes smoothly, the new municipal market will operate in the coming spring or summer period,” Vyras said.

Regarding the multipurpose social welfare and employment centre, the mayor said the project started in January 2019 with the initial plan to complete it within 15 months. The completion has now been postponed until December.

Vyras also referred to a third major project in the city centre, the restoration of the 18th century Larnaca Club, which will be set back by three to four months and will be ready in October and not in June as scheduled.

The building will be used as a cultural centre and will house workshops for artists, exhibition spaces and a small restaurant, while the courtyard will host exhibitions and small events.





