Events this week as socialising starts to take a foothold

While we ease back into having social lives, even in ways that are still a bit far from the norm, a growing number of upcoming bring back a sense of familiarity. Events this week include live music sets and beach bar openings.
On Thursday the Tree of Life Centre in Larnaca puts the focus on arts and crafts. A beginners’ crochet class will take place weekly starting from June 4 at the centre from 4 to 5.30pm. The class is designed to allow students to learn to crochet, or enhance existing skills. “We provide a comfortable, warm environment for you to learn, relax and be creative,” says the team.
Whether you’ve dared the crochet game before or not is irrelevant as this class accepts all levels. Bring your own supplies and pay the €5 per class fee. To sign up contact 95-711801.
Back in Nicosia, jazzy duo Avant Tout is getting ready to take the stage again after the lockdown break. This time, Vanessa and Vasilis will be at Kafeneio to Leoforio in Nicosia on Saturday at 8.30pm to perform retro melodies in French, English and Greek. Elements of jazz, swing and a nostalgic and intense Parisian style complement their set.
On the west coast of the island, well-known Latin jazz band Macumba will perform at the Hogshead Pub in Paphos. The band – three Cypriots and one Chilean – have a different approach to Latin music that is often energising and is right on the mark for summer. “An explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-Cuban blended through a modern post-jazz aesthetic,” is how Macumba describe their style. The famous band presents a vibrant repertoire which includes original songs and is sure to get audiences on their feet.
The following day Gravity Duo will perform a musical adventure through the decades at Alexander’s Pub, also in Paphos. Rachel Parr and Dominic the Storyteller will bring blues, rock, pop and dance tunes to those wining and dining in the afternoon. “Great lights, professional backing tracks and high-end equipment” will accompany Gravity Duo’s performance, from 3 to 6pm.
Down in Limassol, known for its summery nightlife, a beach bar is getting ready to re-open its doors. Cavo Pare Beach-Life at St Raphael Marina is holding its seasonal grand opening on Saturday. From 5pm onwards DJ Tei X and DJ Rill will blast RnB, hip hop, trap, grime and drill. Tropical vibes are what the beach bar is going for and plans to last until midnight.
