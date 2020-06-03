June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leptos Estates premieres new video for Limassol Blu Marine

By Press Release047
Leptos Estates is delighted to premiere its brand-new video for Limassol Blu Marine Embark on a journey to the every-vibrant city of Limassol and experience the plethora of first-rate facilities and services surrounding this awe-inspiring seafront development. From the world-renowned Limassol Marina - a stone’s throw away, to the numerous shopping malls, entertainment hubs, Dubai World Cruise Terminal, casino and golf resort all within easy reach, Limassol Blu Marine is Leptos Estates’ flagship development that lies at the heart of everything. Inspirationally master planned with uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, and complemented by a wealth of luxury services and

Embark on a journey to the every-vibrant city of Limassol and experience the plethora of first-rate facilities and services surrounding this awe-inspiring seafront development.

From the world-renowned Limassol Marina – a stone’s throw away, to the numerous shopping malls, entertainment hubs, Dubai World Cruise Terminal, casino and golf resort all within easy reach, Limassol Blu Marine is Leptos Estates’ flagship development that lies at the heart of everything.

Inspirationally master-planned with uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, and complemented by a wealth of luxury services and facilities which include a spectacular 50-metre infinity pool, double-height gym and bistro, spacious lobby and in-house residential concierge, Limassol Blu Marine is destined to become ‘Europe’s new Riviera’ as the future of Limassol heads west.

You can view the video below. For more information, you may visit: www.limassolblumarine.com

 



