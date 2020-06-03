June 3, 2020

Lessons from South Africa’s school system

By Press Release01
Michalinos Zembylas

Michalinos Zembylas, professor of Educational Theory and Curriculum Studies at the Open University of Cyprus, Vivienne Bozalek (University of Western Cape) and Dorothee Hölscher (Griffith University) have co-edited a new publication entitled Nancy Fraser and Participatory Parity. Reframing Social Justice in South African Higher Education.

The book offers a philosophical framework based on Nancy Fraser’s work on ‘participatory parity’ and explores how her work and ideas can be used to analyse contemporary issues in higher education and ‘reimagine’ higher education practices. Based on the recent student protests in South Africa in 2015 and 2016, which highlighted the weaknesses of the existing educational system and economic, cultural and political inequalities, the contributors use Fraser’s theories in the context of social justice, analyze contemporary issues and explore  ways to rethink issues of social injustice in higher education. The book is an excellent reference for academics, students and researchers in the fields of educational policy and social justice.

 



