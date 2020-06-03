June 3, 2020

Man arrested for possessing two JCC credit card machines 

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Paphos after two JCC credit card machines were found in his possession.

According to police a JCC manager reported on May 25 that in three different cases in May the user of a website posted that he was selling JCC machines used to make card transactions.

All such machines are owned by JCC and cannot be sold.

Police launched an investigation and on Tuesday found two of the machines in the home of the suspect.

When he was questioned by the cybercrime unit he said he had bought the machines from a man in Paphos about a year ago but did not know the person, police said.



