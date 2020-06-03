June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over spy van case

By Jonathan Shkurko0247

Police arrested a 47-year-old man on Tuesday night at Larnaca airport in connection with an investigation into the operation of a van able to carry out covert surveillance.

 The man arrived in Cyprus from an unspecified foreign country at 7pm and was immediately restrained by authorities who had a warrant for his arrest.

He was questioned at the airport and released soon after. He will now self-isolate at home according to the protocols issued by the health ministry in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old is likely to be called again for further questioning in the upcoming days.

The van in question was spotted in Larnaca last December and was packed with technology that could monitor electronic devices within a 500-metre radius, hack any phone and listen in on conversations regardless of the level of encryption.



