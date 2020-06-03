June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

One positive result at Spurs in latest Covid-19 tests

By Reuters News Service00
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London

One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s restart on June 17, the league announced on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed in a later statement that they received the one positive test.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1197 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive,” it said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563.

“The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

Spurs said that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March when the novel coronavirus outbreak shut down world sport.

Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and British media reported teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played.



Related posts

Military service was tough but enjoyable, says Son

Press Association

Player contracts in Cyprus may be affected by force majeure incident

Kyriacos Nicolaou

FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd’s death

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Sports Organisation president outlines steps to reduce pandemic’s impact

Source: Cyprus News Agency

F1 set for a series of firsts with revised race calendar

Reuters News Service

Next Cyprus football season to be played in two phases

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign