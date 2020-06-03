Public figures of Cyprus and Greece stand by the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

Going through the most important period regarding the final fight against COVID-19, the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation joined forces with various public figures from Cyprus and Greece; Demetris Basis, Andri Karanthoni, Andreas Giortsios, Thiseas Ioannou, Christos Gregoriades, Marina Vronti, Peggy Spineli, Andri Hadjichristodoulou, Mike Arnaoutis, Marios Priamos Ioannides, Constantinos Iasonos, Yiannis Minos and George Evagorou; aiming to send a loud message to the public regarding the crucial meaning of social distancing and hygiene in order to stay safe.
With the slogan #inthistogether, the Foundation has summoned up public figures from the industries of broadcasting, acting, journalism, sports as well as music, and through a short video, which was uploaded on the foundation’s social media platforms, and other sites sends a clear message that in order to win the war against the virus we need to be fully united for the absolute compliance to the rules set by the experts and the society.
Mr John Christodoulou, the founder of Yianis Christodoulou Foundation characteristically stated: “Returning back to our life, we’ve realized that the utter defeat of the virus still needs great personal effort by each and everyone of us. This means that currently our priority is not about thinking of ourselves, but of others. For this reason, we wanted to communicate with the public through this video to remind them that our future lays completely in our own hands. Therefore, I would like to say thank you to all those public figures who contributed to this effort, since their catalytic contribution made our message even louder. Because we need to stand together for the greater good.”
The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation usually supports children and young people in need to reach their full potential, improve their livelihoods, and upgrade the teaching and learning environment through various projects. The Foundation could not have stayed untouched in these difficult times by supporting people in need and raising the awareness of the public.
For further information regarding the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, please visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/.
You can also visit the social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YCFoundationCy/ and as well as the Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ycf_cyprus