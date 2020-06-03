June 3, 2020

Supreme court backs House over foreclosure bills

The supreme court on Wednesday ruled that two bills passed relating to foreclosures were constitutional while a third on bank contract clauses was not, around a year after opposition parties passed them against the government’s advice.

President Nicos Anastasiades vetoed the bills and referred them to the supreme court to decide on their constitutionality.

Two of the bills related to foreclosures proceedings. They were passed by opposition parties in a bid,  they said, to introduce additional safeguards for homeowners with mortgages they are unable to service, and to restore the negotiating balance between lenders and borrowers.

Anastasiades refused to sign off on the two items, saying they rendered foreclosures legislation ineffective, hampering banks’ ability to collect delinquent loans and thus raising the risk of downgrades for the island’s banks and the economy.

 

 

MORE LATER

 



