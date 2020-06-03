June 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two men remanded by SBA police for growing cannabis

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Two men were remanded in custody for one day on Wednesday morning after being arrested by the SBA Police just outside of Ypsonas on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly cultivating cannabis plants.

Officers discovered the five plants, which could have a street value of €25,000 once fully grown, last weekend and set-up covert cameras in anticipation of the men returning to the scene, bases authorities said.

During the operation, the men, aged 35 and 36, were seen watering the plants shortly before the police swooped on their location to make the arrests.

“From start to finish, the operation ran very smoothly, and we were able to secure all of the intelligence we needed to make two successful arrests,” said Chief Inspector Panicos Panayi, who led the operation.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to drugs within our community and this sends out a strong message that we are watching, and we will prosecute any person found to be breaking the law.”

One of the men is known to the SBA Police and has served time for drugs offences in the past, the bases said.



Related posts

Over 1,200 students and 162 teachers from both sides brought together in 2019/2020

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: swimming pools, malls, gyms to reopen, crossings not discussed

Evie Andreou

Job training for more than 70,000 on offer in second half of 2020

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus jewellers sceptical of Pandora’s gold recycling

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus chosen as location to service leading cruise operator’s vessels

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for possessing two JCC credit card machines 

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign