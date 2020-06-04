June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades and Merkel discuss Turkish drilling, Covid, and EU issues

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: President Nicos Anastasiades and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

President, Nicos Anastasiades, and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on Thursday discussed Turkey`s illegal drilling in Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), addressing the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, and EU issues.

Anastasiades said in a post on Twitter that he had a positive and constructive conversation with Merkel. He added that they discussed Covid-19 exit strategies, post-pandemic tourism perspectives, enhanced cooperation between Cyprus and Germany, the MFF and the Recovery Fund.

He also briefed Merkel on Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ and actions in the wider region.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

