Anastasiades to visit Israel on June 23

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades’ upcoming visit to Israel,  with members of the cabinet, aims at further upgrading “already excellent” relations, Government Spokesman, Kyriacos Kousios said on Thursday.

Turkey’s destabilising activities in the region will be discussed during the visit which begins on June 23, the spokesman told the Cyprus News Agency.

Kousios said the delegations of the two countries’ would also discuss foreign policy and defence issues, energy and tourism.
“Our excellent relations with Israel at all levels are well known. Therefore, it was decided for the president to visit Israel, accompanied by the foreign minister, the minister of defence, the energy minister and the deputy minister for tourism to discuss issues related to each ministry,” he added.
“At  the same time the two sides will discuss issues related to the Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on the destabilising activities of Turkey in the region… Turkey’s intervention in Syria and its involvement in Libya and more generally the policy which Turkey follows in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Kousios said a tripartite summit involving Cyprus, Greece and Israel would likely take place later in the year. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also due to visit Israel in the near future.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

