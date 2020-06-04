June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ayia Napa looking forward to welcoming domestic tourists

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zanettou said on Thursday he was pleased with increasing activity in the resort last weekend while looking forward to even more visitors over the upcoming holiday weekend.

Zanettou said last weekend was encouraging and said “it makes us optimistic that a large number of domestic tourists will prefer Ayia Napa for their holidays”.

Ayia Napa has always been one of the preferred destinations for Cypriots, he added.

A number of cafés and restaurants are already open, following strict hygiene rules, and more are about to follow, he added.

He thanked the owners of premises that have opened and assured them of the support of the municipality.

“We believe that with the opening of the airports, we will also attract tourists from abroad, which will push more hotels, tourist accommodation and restaurants to open,” he concluded.



