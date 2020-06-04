June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides says Turkey’s actions against all countries in region

By Elias Hazou
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Turkey`s actions are not directed exclusively at the Republic of Cyprus, but against all countries in the region, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

In an interview with the Greek TV channel OpenTV, Christodoulides explained that Turkey’s moves in the eastern Mediterranean featured heavily on the agenda of the Greek-Cyprus-Jordan videoconference, held a day earlier.

Ankara`s actions in the region are raising concerns among all regional states and beyond, he said.

“On Tuesday, I had a conversation with my German counterpart. Ιt was obvious that he is concerned about Turkey’s moves, statements and about its entire approach, which violates the basic principles of international law.”

Christodoulides went on to note that there is continuous communication between Cyprus and Greece, adding that the two countries will take all necessary measures in order to avoid a possible “hot incident”.

“Everyone understands that such a development would be very negative.”

He also referred to the cooperation of Cyprus and Greece with other countries in the region, noting that a specific initiative with states affected by Turkey`s illegal actions would be announced in the coming period.

Christodoulides noted that, unlike Ankara, Cyprus focuses on substance rather than perception management.

Referring to Turkey’s foreign minister, he said: “I saw Mr Cavusoglu make a post with a photo, where he was holding the maps of the region. We see that Turkey is working on the communication aspect of the issue, thus trying to mask its internal problems.”



