Cyprus among countries considered safe for German tourists, Merkel says (Updated)

Cyprus is among the countries considered to be safe destinations for German citizens, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, during an extensive telephone conversation with President Nicos Anastasiades, whom she congratulated for Cyprus’s handling of the pandemic.
According to a written statement from Deputy Government Spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas, Anastasiades also informed the Chancellor about Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the broader region.
The two leaders discussed ongoing developments in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views about the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework, as well as the Recovery Fund, that are under discussion, Sentonas said.
Anastasiades congratulated Merkel for her joint initiative with French President Macron, which played a constructive role in shaping the relevant European Commission proposal, he went on.
According to the deputy government spokesman, the president briefed Merkel on Cyprus’ effective handling of the pandemic and the current epidemiological conditions, which allow the island to welcome foreign tourists. He also underlined the importance of bilateral synergies to support tourism, a key sector for the Cypriot economy.
“Merkel congratulated President Anastasiades for Cyprus’ positive results and informed him that Cyprus is among the countries considered to be safe destinations for German citizens,” the deputy spokesman said.
Anastasiades also discussed with the German Chancellor Turkey’s continuous illegal activities, both in the EEZ of Cyprus, as well as in the broader region, Sentonas said. During the conversation, he elaborated on the range of negative consequences, as well as on the destabilising character of Turkey’s activities.
According to the written statement, the two leaders arrived at a common understanding about the role the EU must play, which needs to continue monitoring Turkish actions closely, acting decisively while insisting on the implementation of its decisions and demonstrating its practical solidarity.
Anastasiades and Merkel agreed the two countries would stay in close contact and consultation at all levels, ahead of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU.