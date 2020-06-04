June 4, 2020

Deal close in state doctors’ pay dispute

A pay dispute between state doctors and the organisation of state health services (Okypy) appears to have been resolved after it was agreed to grant them a €1,850 monthly rise.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the organisation’s proposal will be sent to unions in writing on Thursday “and we expect a positive conclusion and signing the agreement within days”.

Charilaou did not divulge the details of the agreement, which was hammered out on Tuesday.

“The agreement includes the total sum on incentives and how this would be distributed,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

Reports said Okypy agreed to afford €21m in incentives — €1,850 per month for each doctor over and above their wages, with the potential of increasing the amount up to €2,600 per month depending on productivity.

Okypy also agreed to grant doctors 9 per cent of its revenues, provided they exceed the €305m target.

The organisation would now have to deal with the nurses who have issued repeated warnings if their demands were not met.

Nurses want additional staff for state hospitals, threatening to strike if they are not heeded.

In previous meetings with Okypy nurses said they had agreed for the recruitment of 350 more nursing staff.

 



