June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters battling blaze in Moutayiaka

By George Psyllides00
File photo

Firefighters were battling a blaze in Moutayiaka, in Limassol, which has so far burned dry grass and other vegetation.

The fire broke out at around 12.30pm on mountain slope and a ravine and it is fanned by strong winds blowing in the area.

Five engines and crews including game wardens and civil defence personnel were fighting the flames.

They are being assisted by four water-dropping aircraft – two helicopters and two small airplanes.



Related posts

Anastasiades to visit Israel on June 23

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fiscal resources should be used sparingly until Covid clears, council says

George Psyllides

Anastasiades and Merkel discuss Turkish drilling, Covid, and EU issues

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man awarded €247,000 in damages for injuries sustained during 2011 Mari explosion

Andria Kades

Government says it respects court decision on disputed foreclosure bills

George Psyllides

Authorities won’t prosecute clergy over lockdown services – report

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign