June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus celebrates World Environment Day

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5, a special day for Lidl Cyprus for which the protection of the planet is part of its core strategy.

Specifically, Lidl Cyprus has:

● Withdrawn free single-use plastic bags, reducing annual plastic use by 45 tonnes and CO2 emissions by 40%

● Removed the option of purchasable single-use plastic bags, helping reduce plastic use by 7 tonnes

● Increased the energy efficiency rating in all of its properties

● Implemented an efficient waste management system (ISO 50001) in its facilities, stores, warehouses and central offices

● Committed to reducing plastic use by 20% in all own-label products by 2025

● Announced its aim of 100% recyclable packaging in own-label products by 2025

As part of the Schwarz Gruppe, Lidl Cyprus takes part in the REset Plastic programme, a holistic, international initiative aiming to tackle plastic use in a number of ways. This includes avoiding use altogether, redesigning plastic products, recycling, removal, and research.

Lidl Cyprus will continue contributing towards a more sustainable future, with the environment being a cornerstone of its strategy and model.

For more details you can visit: https://corporate.lidl.com.cy, www.lidl.com.cy, www.facebook.com/lidlcy, www.instagram.com/lidl_cyprus, www.twitter.com/Lidl_Cyprus_, www.linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus



