New online platform launched for consumers to buy direct from producers and manufacturers

By George Psyllides

The agriculture ministry on Thursday presented online platforms which sell various products directly from Cypriot producers and manufacturers.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said it was a joint effort with the ministry of research and innovation to connect producers and consumers through technology.

“This initiative makes the promotion of products directly from the producer to the consumer fairer since there are no middlemen,” the minister said.

It also acquainted a large number of farmers with technology whose use in the agriculture sector has been set as a priority by the ministry.

“The pandemic provided the boost to move faster towards particular directions,” Kadis said. “Towards this aim, the cooperation with the innovation ministry was a catalyst.”

Minister of Research and Innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos said that during the pandemic they had introduced a series of digital solutions across many sectors of the economy, including agriculture.

“Our aim was to encourage companies and start-ups and provide an online connection between producer and consumer,” he said. “As part of this there were some great ideas and we consider it our duty, as the state, to encourage these guys to serve producers and consumers.”

