June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

NY police say officer shot, another knifed, but unclear if protest related

By Reuters News Service00
It is unclear if the two incidences were related to the mass protests U.S., June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

New York police said an officer was shot and another knifed in the borough of Brooklyn shortly before midnight on Wednesday, but it was unclear if the attack was related to mass protests over the death of an unarmed black man.

The names and conditions of the officers were not released, but media said the injuries were not life-threatening. Both were injured near Church and Flatbush avenues in Brooklyn when a suspect walked up to an officer and attacked.

The New York Post said the suspect was also shot.

A police spokesman told Reuters the officers were taken to Kings County Hospital.

One arrest was made at the scene. The incident comes amid the mass protests and some rioting in New York over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in the custody of white police officers.

Media said a third officer suffered a hand injury and the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, was headed to the hospital.



