Optimising productivity after resuming construction works at Pafilia

Pafilia Property Developers has resumed construction work on all of its projects following the government's opening of construction sites. Despite the new circumstances and the consequent effects of the pandemic, 2020 remains a milestone year for Pafilia, as it is expected the completion and construction progress of its flagship developments.

Additionally, the protection of the health and safety of employees on the construction sites, has always been and remains a key priority for Pafilia. In the new framework that has been created, the company is faithfully complying with the special protocols and guidelines issued by the relevant government agencies, as well as other additional measures related to safety and health policy, aimed at preparation, organisation and scheduling work on construction sites as well as in employee training.

Evangelia Eliadou, Executive Director stated: I’m happy that Pafilia has now resumed work at all construction sites, a fact that fills us with optimism and confidence. As we regain our momentum I would like to offer my assurance that we return with even greater passion and determination than before, we will deliver on our promises and demonstrate our work ethic. Pafilia’s history is one of pride in our ability to exceed expectations and deliver truly outstanding homes and service.  While much must change our spirit remains unaltered, we will offer the exceptional, before, now and always.

2020 remains a milestone year for Pafilia, as this year is expected the completion of ONE, Europe’s tallest seafront tower, the completion of the final stage of infrastructure, accommodation and leisure facilities at MINTHIS to further enhancing the resort’s appeal, while substantial construction work on the foundation of the residential landmark NEO is expected to be completed. At the same time, Pafilia continues to implement 10 other equally important developments in Limassol and Paphos, which are qualitatively upgrading the property development product of Cyprus.

 



