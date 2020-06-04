June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand after man tries to sell card reading machines

By George Psyllides032

A 35-year-old man was remanded in custody for two days on Thursday after he allegedly tried to sell card reading machines online.

The case was reported to police by card processing company JCC. Police said the suspect posted online in May that he was selling JCC point of sales (POS) terminals.

Investigators were led to the 35-year-old from Paphos who was found in possession of two JCC POS terminals, police said.

The man was arrested in connection with illegal possession of property, as he claimed that he had bought the machines from an unknown individual around a year ago.

Police were trying through JCC to track the origin of the terminals.



Related posts

Deal close in state doctors’ pay dispute

George Psyllides

Cyprus gets its share of PEPP

Andrew Rosenbaum

Two days of intensive talks on migration begin with other EU nations

Annette Chrysostomou

Ayia Napa looking forward to welcoming domestic tourists

Annette Chrysostomou

Two outlets booked for breaking coronavirus measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Police warn Chlorakas locals not to take law into their own hands

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign