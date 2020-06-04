June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Schumann, Symphony no. 2, Cyprus Sympony Orchestra, Bachmann 1/2

By CM Guest Columnist00

Schumann, Symphony No. 2 op. 61, C major

1. Sostenuto assai – Allegro ma non troppo 00:09

2. Scherzo: Allegro vivace – Trio 1 & 2 12:47

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Jens Georg Bachmann,

Artistic Director & Chief Conductor

Recorded live at Pallas Theatre Nicosia, June 13th 2019

Recording and Director of Photography:

HOOK recording art studio Mixing/Mastering/Editing Sofoklis Sofokleous

Director of Cuts and Editing:

Jens Georg Bachmann



Related posts

A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann (pt. 2/2)

CM Guest Columnist

Porcelain figures by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Felix Mendelssohn: „Trumpet“ Overture; Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann

Maria Gregory

Childhood by A.G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Jean-Baptiste Pater (1695 – 1736) | Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign