June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots stage new protest on Thursday

By Andria Kades
Tuesday's protest (CNA)

For the second time this week, Turkish Cypriots in the north who work in the Republic, held a protest on Thursday demanding a date be set on allowing crossings between both sides so they can return to work.

Holding posters reading “We want to return to work”, “open the checkpoints so we can go to work”, “Tatar-Ozersay out” and calling on the ‘government’ to quit, dozens of protestors gathered in northern Nicosia at around 10:30am and marched to ‘parliament’ at around 11am where they protested for about an hour and a half.

A number of Turkish Cypriots working in the Republic cannot cross over after the closure of crossing points to stop the spread of the coronavirus. A similar protest was held on Tuesday.

During the protest, ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar as well as other ‘deputies’ who were in ‘parliament’ went out to speak to protestors. Tatar told protestors it was his greatest wish that they be allowed to go back to work and that discussions on finding a solution were ongoing.

He asked five protestors to come to ‘parliament’ as representatives and outline their issues but they refused and said they expect the ‘government’ to give them a clear date as to when they can return to work, as they run the risk of losing their jobs.

They asked that checkpoints be allowed to reopen on June 8. Tatar was reportedly set to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later on Thursday to discuss the issue.



