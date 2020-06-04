June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two days of intensive talks on migration begin with other EU nations

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Interior minister Nicos Nourris will on Thursday start two days of intense talks and consultations with other European interior ministers on the new European policy of asylum and immigration, with Cyprus demanding solidarity and a fair redistribution of migration flows.

The talks start with teleconferences between the five frontline countries – Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Italy and Spain – with the participation of the relevant commissioners, followed by a teleconference of the foreign affairs members of the European People’s Party and an online meeting of the ministries of foreign affairs on Friday.

Cyprus is demanding solidarity and a fair redistribution of migration flows, flexibility of actions in times of crisis, central bargaining with third countries by the EU itself and a clear implementation by Turkey of its agreement with the EU on retaining migrants in Turkey.

 



Related posts

Ayia Napa looking forward to welcoming domestic tourists

Annette Chrysostomou

Two outlets booked for breaking coronavirus measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Police warn Chlorakas locals not to take law into their own hands

Bejay Browne

Our View: Public sector in desperate need of reliable evaluation system

CM: Our View

Biodiversity strategy approved

Annette Chrysostomou

Go ahead for Cyprus’ largest energy project

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign