Two outlets booked for breaking coronavirus measures

Police booked two premises in Nicosia over Wednesday night for violating measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as a total of 319 were inspected over a 12-hour period.

From 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday 48 checks were carried out in Nicosia, 23 in Limassol, 168 in Larnaca, 42 in Paphos and 38 in the Famagusta district.

No inspections were made in the Morphou district.

 



